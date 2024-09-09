Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

