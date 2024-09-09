Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,868.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.19 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.