Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

