Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

