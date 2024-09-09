Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,026.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,651,175 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 8.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $213,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

