Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,007 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD opened at $1.88 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

