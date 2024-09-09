Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.