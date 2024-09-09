Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 293,502 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 119,741 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,827,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QUS opened at $151.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

