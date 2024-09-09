Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.61.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

