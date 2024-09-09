Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

