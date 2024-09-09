Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,199 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 962,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

