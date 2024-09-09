Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $269.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

