Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,297 shares of company stock worth $7,156,436. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

STX opened at $97.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

