Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

