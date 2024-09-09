Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,142 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 289,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 102,501 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.27 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $988.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

