Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $324.05. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

