Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Etsy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.