Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

