Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

