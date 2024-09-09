Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

