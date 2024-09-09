Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $293.21 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

