Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

