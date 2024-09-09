Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 151 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,374.68 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,398.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,365.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

