Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,319 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 842.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $16,630,075. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

NYSE:TOL opened at $138.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

