Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.