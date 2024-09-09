Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.7 %

LZB stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

