Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $185.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

