GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

