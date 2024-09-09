General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $292.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

