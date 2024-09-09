General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $36,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.