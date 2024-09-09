Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after buying an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

