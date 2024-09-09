Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $8,319,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

