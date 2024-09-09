Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Caleres worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 31,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAL opened at $38.81 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

