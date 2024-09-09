Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,586 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,112,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,557,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $17,460,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,857,000 after purchasing an additional 249,350 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

