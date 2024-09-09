Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

