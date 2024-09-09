Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

ACIW opened at $47.82 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

