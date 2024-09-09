Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $59.97 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

