Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $78.72 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

