Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HGER opened at $21.42 on Monday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

