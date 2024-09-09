Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 144,502 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

