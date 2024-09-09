Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.