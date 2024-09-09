Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 914.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

