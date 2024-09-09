Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

