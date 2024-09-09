Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.