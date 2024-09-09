Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

