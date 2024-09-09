Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

