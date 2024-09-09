Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $126,416.75 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sara Louise Faivre-Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $183.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

