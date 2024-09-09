Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $126,416.75 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sara Louise Faivre-Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of AGM opened at $183.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGM
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.