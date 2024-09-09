Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 61,747 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,528,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $779.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

