Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $632,079.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.18 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

