Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $170.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.